Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Ellisville on Saturday night for the community’s first Mardi Gras parade. Antique cars, motorcycles and a handful of floats — including the French Quarter Grill’s airboat — gave plenty of flavor to the event. Parade-goers scrambled and leaped to snag beads and other trinkets that were tossed by parade participants. Organizer Rita Sumrall has said she hopes that Ellisville will have more similar events in the future. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
