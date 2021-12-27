9-year-old’s church grants wish to feed homeless in Laurel park
A 9-year-old Laurel Magnet School of the Arts student’s Christmas wish came true through the congregation at Sweet Hope Baptist Church.
Two days before Christmas, Braxton Thomas fed more than 50 homeless people at Cotton Mill Park. Braxton said he felt great being able to help the homeless before Christmas.
“I wish I could feed them and house them all,” Braxton said. “My dream is to inspire and help people.”
His mother Brittany Thomas said Braxton has a huge heart and asked for this as a Christmas gift this year.
“I had not been able to afford to do it for him, and then my church did two collections without my knowledge to pay for supplies to feed the homeless,” Thomas said. “We fed them and gave them supplies and backpacks.”
Those who participated in the event received smoked turkey, dressing, rolls and
sweet potato casserole. Thomas said she was shocked that her church came together for her to provide this wish for son to give to others this holiday season.
“I was excited and shocked that they provided this for us,” Thomas said.
