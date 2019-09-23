Absentee voting in Jones County will begin today (Tuesday) in the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s office in the courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said.
Several local races are on the ballot — including for sheriff, supervisor seats in all five beats, circuit clerk and constable. Statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and other state and district elective offices are also on the ballot.
The circuit clerk’s office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
