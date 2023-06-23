Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville

The Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville

 LL-C File Photo

Absentee voting in party primary elections will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, and those who wish to cast ballots in the Aug. 8 Democratic or Republican primaries will need to register by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10, Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said.

The circuit clerk’s offices in the Jones County courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel will be open from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 8 to accommodate people who can’t get there to register during regular business hours, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

