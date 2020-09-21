Tornado cleanup companies owed $4.6M, ready to get paid
•
Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks got permission from the Board of Supervisors to set up absentee voting just outside her office in the Jones County courthouse in Laurel so people casting ballots won’t have to be too close to each other.
“That’s the only way they’ll be able to keep their distance,” Brooks told the board at their meeting on Monday, which is the day absentee voting began. Only the entrance on the opposite end of the courthouse from the circuit clerk’s office has been unlocked for several weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. A security guard makes sure that people entering are wearing a facemask and that their temperature is under 100.4 degrees. A door on her end of the building will need to be unlocked to accommodate voters, Brooks said, “and we are not allowed to take voters’ temperatures.”
Partitions and a table will be set up for people who vote absentee when the courthouse is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
In another matter, contractors and monitors for debris cleanup after April tornadoes have completed their jobs and are wanting to get paid, but it’s expected to be several months before the county gets the majority of the money back from FEMA. Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said that the board could issue tax-anticipation notes to cover the $4.6 million cost, then FEMA will reimburse 75 percent of that and MEMA will chip in 12.5 percent. The county’s share of the cost will be $573,525.
“We’re in good financial condition, so we could cover the cost without borrowing any money,” Miller said, noting that the county has $3 million in reserve and $1.4 million in CARES money is expected soon.
CERES and Debris Tech are owed $3.78 million for their work after the Easter tornadoes and Looks Great and True North are owed $808,211 for cleanup after the twister that hit Shady Grove and Sharon later in April.
Paul Sheffield, who is executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency, said it will be at least “three or four months” before FEMA reimburses the cost of the cleanup on the Easter tornadoes because it has to be reviewed in Washington, D.C. because of the amount.
Supervisors agreed to advertise for bids to borrow the money so they will have that part of the process done and that option available in case it’s needed.
In other business, Trustmark had the low bid of a 1.44-percent interest rate for the lease-purchase of 20 new Dodge Durangoes for the sheriff’s department at a total cost of $696,429, three knuckle-boom trucks at a total cost of $449,452 and three dump trucks at a total cost of $332,103.
Supervisors also approved the five-year lease-purchase of new tasers for the sheriff’s department from Axon at a cost of $14,400 per year.
The sheriff’s department also was approved for two grants that pay 80 percent and 75 percent, respectively, of the salary of two victims’ advocates.
