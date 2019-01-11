Council hears from supporters, opponent of downtown sculptures
The Laurel City Council heard from one opponent and two supporters of three downtown sculptures that have created some controversy, with some saying on social media that they depict slavery and are racist.
“To even look at them and see color is absurd,” Chad Edwards said of the creation of renowned local artist Jason Kimes. “It’s rust on iron. They’re just figures. They’re for a manufacturing plant in South Carolina. What’s racist about it?”
Social media posts said there was a group of people who are against the statues and were demanding that council members remove them, but only one opponent spoke out.
“If you have something that offends someone, you should take it down,” Faye Jackson said.
But downtown art gallery owner Amy Luker said that would be a dangerous precedent.
“Even if you don’t like it, it’s art, and there’s freedom of speech,” she said.
All of the comments were made during the Citizens’ Forum portion of the meeting, which was on Friday morning because city officials were at a Mississippi Municipal League meeting in Jackson on Tuesday, which is the regular meeting day. As a matter of policy, council members don’t speak or take any action on anything that’s talked about during the Citizens’ Forum.
After the meeting, Councilman Tony Wheat said he was sitting there thinking, “Is this really happening? (Kimes’) work is on display all over the country. Some people are just looking for something to be offended by. To me, that’s no reason to take something down.”
Luker said that Laurel has a heritage of great art and artists, and a lot of them make their living here.
“If you don’t stand up for the artists, who will?” she asked the council. “Jason Kimes’ art is all over the country. We only get to enjoy it for a short time here.”
The sculptures were made to honor workers at a manufacturing plant in South Carolina and will be shipped there in March. Kimes’ Deepwater Horizon memorial “Eleven” is on display in New Orleans to honor the 11 oil-rig workers who died in that disaster.
“No one has ever complained about any of his work except in Laurel, Mississippi, his own hometown,” Edwards said. “It’s embarrassing.”
After the meeting, Jackson took to Facebook to berate her fellow opponents of the statue for failing to show up at the meeting.
“No one but me showed up,” she wrote. “The statue issue was done wrong. The city could have did a story about their origin, their purpose, and are they permanent? I had some comment stating that they looked like slaves on the auction block. No! I am not racist. I make up my mind on my own. One guy for them tried to rattle my nerves by saying ‘y’all just don’t know art … Art is your own interpretation. And my interpretation is that they are offensive.”
