Suspicious blaze at accused animal abuser Kittrell's trailer days after nearly 40 animals rescued from horrific conditions
•
A South Jones County house belonging to Miranda Kittrell, accused of nearly 40 counts of animal neglect, burned Tuesday.
At about 6:23 a.m., the JCSD and Boggy Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 10 Ball Drive in Seminary, which is the postal address, not the physical location. Miranda Kittrell was the last known resident at the address. A few days before, the JCSD executed a search warrant there and found 39 starved and dehydrated dogs, mostly locked up and abandoned, Sheriff Joe Berlin and the JCSD reported. The dogs were surrendered to Southern Pines Animal Shelter, where some required immediate medical care.
Investigator JD Carter of the JCSD said the fire is being treated as suspicious as it comes just after these findings.
“There are no suspects at this time. We’ve got to look at it with an open mind,” Carter said. “We can’t say if it was related to all the animals, but it was kind of strange.”
No animals or people were inside the house when it burned. Carter said. Misdemeanor charges against Kittrell for the conditions the animals were in are pending.
When charges are filed, the perpetrator could face enhanced penalties after Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a law in July that says each act of cruelty or abuse that is committed against more than one animal will count as a separate offense. Previously, no matter how many animals were involved, it was one cruelty charge.
If convicted of simple cruelty, Kittrell could face up to six months in jail and $1,000 for each count.
Ginny Simms, executive director of Southern Pines, said it was immediately obvious that this was a case of neglect when her team arrived at Kittrell’s house to help the JCSD.
“We found the conditions concerning because of a lack of fresh water and food, and the conditions of the animals themselves indicated they lacked either food and water, shelter, access to veterinary care or a combination of those things,” Simms said. “We found that the animals needed immediate intervention.”
Emergency care for those animals began right there on the property. At least one dog was found dead.
“We’re already seeing improvements,” Simms said. “There were dogs who needed social and behavioral work. We have some needing ongoing medical care. We’re starting to see weight gain and behavioral changes.”
Southern Pines thanked the JCSD and community supporters.
“We typically see a couple of cases like this a year,” Simms said. “When we get a request from a law enforcement agency, we try to step up and be that supportive bridge to get those animals to safety.”
The group wrote on Facebook that meeting dogs’ needs and adopting them out will likely cost more than $17,000. Information on adoptions, donations and volunteering can be found at southernpinesanimalshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.