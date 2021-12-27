Capital murder suspect accused of killing girlfriend's infant daughter
An accused baby killer was home for Christmas after he posted a half-million-dollar bond and was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Brandon Gardner, 26, bonded out of the jail at 2 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records, six days after being booked in on a charge of capital murder. His girlfriend Brooke Stringer, 22, remained behind bars on the same charge.
Longtime District Attorney Tony Buckley said it was the first time in memory that a capital-murder suspect posted bond. Gardner had to put up 10 percent of the total — $50,000 — through Pugh’s Bail Bonding Co. to get out of jail. He will be required to sign in at the jail every other month and show up for all of his court appearances, as all suspects out on bond for felonies are required to do, but there are no special guidelines for someone charged with capital murder, Buckley said. Gardner is accused in the October 2019 death of Stringer’s 6-month-old daughter Rosalee.
The infant’s father was a foreign-exchange student from Germany. Gardner and Stringer now have a baby together.
The couple made their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday, Dec. 17, and Judge David Lyons set their bond at $500,000 each, at the request of prosecutor Kristen Martin. The arrest took more than two years because investigators had to wait on medical evidence.
The manner of death was “homicide,” according to the medical examiner’s autopsy results, and the cause of death was “blunt-force trauma.” Gardner and Stringer were the only people in the home with the baby at the time of her death, and their explanation of what happened “was not possible,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said.
They were charged with capital murder because there was an underlying felony — child abuse. If convicted of that, they could face the death penalty or life in prison. The story the couple told reportedly kept changing, sources close to the case confirmed. One of those was that Stringer was in the shower while her baby was on a pallet on the floor in Gardner’s care, and he came to her with the baby saying something was wrong. The baby was airlifted to University Medical Center and died two days later.
Babies as young as Rosalee aren’t able to climb high enough to cause a fall that would cause the kind of injury the baby endured, according to the report of renowned pediatric medical examiner Dr. Scott Benton at UMC.
People familiar with Gardner have reported that a family member mortgaged her house to get the money to bail him out of jail. Both he and Stringer have apparently deleted their Facebook accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.