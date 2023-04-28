Contact with Thompson as potential defense attorney and discussion of ‘intimate details’ of case cited in motion
Attorneys for accused baby-killers Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer are calling for the Jones County District Attorney’s Office to be disqualified from prosecuting the case because of previous contact on behalf of their clients that was made with attorney Brad Thompson, before he became DA.
Stringer’s father Robert contacted Thompson shortly after the defendants’ December 2021 arrests for capital murder in the October 2019 death of 6-month-old Rosalee Stringer, according to a motion that was filed in Jones County Circuit Court by Gardner’s attorney Marcus Evans and joined by Stringer’s attorney Tangi Carter. Robert Gardner called Thompson shortly after the baby’s death, when the Jones County Sheriff’s Department began investigating it. The communications about their clients’ cases were before Thompson was appointed DA in July 2022. Because of that, they are calling for his office to be disqualified and a special prosecutor to be appointed to the case.
“Mr. Stringer divulged certain facts about his daughter’s case to Mr. Thompson that he would not have divulged if he had known Mr. Thompson’s office would be the one prosecuting Brooke Stringer,” the motion read, in part.
Evans filed affidavits from Gardner and Robert Stringer along with records of “lengthy phone conversations,” according to the motion, to support the claims. The latter exhibit shows cell phone records of Mr. Stringer having calls of 95 seconds and 232 seconds to Thompson’s office number on Dec. 20, 2021.
After a brief meeting in the judge’s chambers, Thompson took the witness stand to answer questions about his recollections of the conversations and his involvement in the case, which is being led by Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin. The former public defender and criminal-defense attorney was county attorney at the time, so he had a “spiel” that he gave anyone who contacted him about handling a case in Jones County, Thompson testified.
“Being the county prosecutor, I could not do criminal defense in Jones County, so I had a routine,” he said, which included saying that he “can give suggestions.”
Thompson recommended Evans, according to Gardner’s affidavit.
Thompson testified that he didn’t recall any sensitive information about the case being discussed, and if there had been, “I would have stopped it.”
He also testified that he has “never participated” in any office meetings or discussions about the case and that he “won’t participate in the trial.”
Martin also took the stand and was questioned by ADA Katie Sumrall. When asked if she had discussed the case with Thompson, she testified, “Absolutely not.” Martin also testified that Thompson has not been involved in any meetings about the case and has not offered any confidential information about it.
Martin and Thompson also testified about the division of case work in the office — he handles all drug cases, Martin handles county felony cases and Sumrall takes city felonies. Martin was assigned the Gardner-Stringer case by Thompson’s predecessor Tony Buckley before he retired, she said in response to a question by Judge Dal Williamson.
Evans declined to question Thompson or Martin, saying that his motion “speaks for itself.”
Martin cited case law and appellate court decisions — one of which was Jones vs. State, which involved Buckley — that supported the state’s position that it could proceed with prosecuting the case. Like Thompson, Buckley was a public defender and criminal-defense attorney before becoming DA. The state Supreme Court upheld his 2006 conviction of Danny Jones to life in prison for the 2001 shooting death of Delores Knight in Soso despite the fact that the office of public defenders was initially assigned the case while Buckley was there.
Evans also cited case law supporting his motion to disqualify the Jones County DA’s Office, noting that in most similar circumstances a former public defender is hired as an ADA. This situation is “unique,” he wrote, because Thompson is the DA and “any conflict for him is a conflict for the entire office. A Chinese wall cannot be built around to prevent the conflict from occurring.
“Mr. Gardner’s constitutional right to receive a fair and impartial trial is being violated unless the Jones County District Attorney’s Office is removed from the case.”
Robert Stringer wrote that he began trying to find a “legal team” for his daughter shortly after she was arrested. “I spoke with Brad over the phone detailing sensitive information to this case, not knowing he would be the next District Attorney,” his affidavit concluded.
Gardner wrote that he “discussed intimate details of the accident regarding Rosalee Stringer with now District Attorney Mr. Brad Thompson via cell phone call” in October 2019. “I shared every detail and knowledge of her fall at our home and also her prior head injury she suffered at her daycare.” After that, Thompson “told me that he could not personally represent me ... and referred me to Mr. Evans,” Gardner’s affidavit concluded.
Williamson said he would not be able to consider the motion until next week.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 20 in Neshoba County after the defendants were granted a change of venue because of pretrial publicity.
The defense attorneys have filed two dozen or so motions in the case — including one calling for Williamson to recuse himself, which was denied — but several were withdrawn after it was learned that the DA’s office was not seeking the death penalty. The defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison, if found guilty.
Gardner and Stinger were arrested in December 2021 and both have since posted $500,000 bond and been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center. They were believed to be the first local capital-murder suspects to bond out of jail while awaiting trial, Buckley said at the time.
The defendants were charged in the October 2019 death of Rosalee, then 6 months old. The infant’s father was a foreign-exchange student from Germany. Gardner and Stringer now have a child together.
The arrest took more than two years because investigators had to wait on medical evidence from the crime lab, they explained at the time. The manner of death was “homicide,” according to the medical examiner’s autopsy results, and the cause of death was “blunt-force trauma” and what was described as “nonaccidental traumatic head injury.”
Gardner and Stringer were the only people in the home with the baby at the time of her death, and their explanation of what happened “was not possible,” Martin said at the time of the arrest.
The defendants were charged with capital murder because there was an underlying felony — child abuse. The trial is expected to take two weeks.
