Laurel man busted with 10 pounds of pot
•
“That doesn’t look like it’s for personal use,” Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said of the 10 pounds of pot sitting on the table.
Laurel police arrested a local man Wednesday at his mother’s house for possession with intent to distribute after an officer attempted a traffic stop and the suspect appeared to flee.
When Cpl. Michelle Howell turned her cruiser around to follow the vehicle, William Jackson, 28, of Laurel ran a stop sign and pulled into his mother’s house on Masonite Drive. A few more police cars pulled up — the department had gotten information about Jackson’s distribution about three weeks ago, Sgt. Rodrigus Carr said.
The 10 pounds of pot were in a black plastic bag on his back seat, officers said.
“Everybody knows we’ve been shorthanded,” Cox said. “But we have not ceased our work. We don’t get 10 pounds (of marijuana) every day.”
Carr said the department had been monitoring the traffic related to Jackson’s operation. The accused appeared in court Friday morning and his bond was set at $15,000. Jackson faces between six and 24 years in prison, if convicted.
The Laurel Police Department is sending four soon-to-be officers to the police academy at Camp Shelby, down from seven students who signed up for preliminary training a few weeks ago. Those recruits, if successful, will almost put the department at full staff.
