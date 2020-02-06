Two Jones County convicts who were wanted for failing to comply with court orders are back behind bars and will have to face the judge again.
Donald Allen Lamb, 58, was arrested Tuesday after Jones County Circuit Judge Dal Williamson issued a bench warrant for his arrest then signed a “no knock” search warrant to allow the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division to go get him. They got their man and 15 grams of methamphetamine.
The J-Team — Sgts. Jake Driskell, Jeff Monk and Joel Brogan — found Lamb at his vehicle in front of his residence in a mobile home park off Highway 29 North, near the Ellisville city limits, and arrested him without incident, Driskell said.
“We had information that he was selling meth,” Driskell said.
Lamb was wanted by the court for failing to keep in touch with his attorney after a felony malicious mischief charge, and now he’s facing a new felony. Narcotics officers found 3-1/2 grams of meth in his shirt pocket and 12 grams inside his residence, Driskell said. Lamb was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. He was scheduled to go before the judge on Thursday morning.
James R. Dearman, 32, was also picked up on a bench warrant and he had a small amount of meth in his possession at the time of his arrest at his place of employment, Driskell said. He was out on a charge for possession of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.
