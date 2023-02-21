By Mark Thornton
A schoolboy, an octogenarian and a couple of people with a history of dealing illegal narcotics were among the suspects taken into custody for drug offenses by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department last week.
Dexter Page, 31, was arrested again with ecstasy, methamphetamine and marijuana — and this time, his young son was in the vehicle with him, so he’s facing an additional charge of felony child endangerment.
Deputy Brandon Evans stopped Page on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue because he knew there was a bench warrant for his arrest, according to a press release from the JCSD. A search of the vehicle revealed 32 doses of MDMA (ecstasy), 24 grams of marijuana and 1.2 grams of what is known as “strawberry meth,” Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said. It gets that name because it’s pink. “We don’t see it that often,” Driskell said.
What they do see too often is the presence of children around drugs, and Page’s first-grader was in the vehicle with him, so the child endangerment charge was filed along with the drug charges, Driskell added.
Page — who has a Taylorsville address but lives in Jones County — was out of jail on $50,000 bond for trafficking MDMA after he was caught with 255 doses of the drug during a roadblock in Hebron in November. His bond is expected to be revoked, which means he would have to remain in jail until his first case goes to Jones County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, 41-year-old Satchel Omar Hollins of Hattiesburg was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after JCSD narcotics agents arrested him at a Moselle convenience store last week. Fentanyl is the substance he is accused of selling to an undercover deputy, Driskell said, adding that the transactions are on video.
“We’ve been targeting him because we knew he was coming to Jones County to sell fentanyl,” Driskell said. “He didn’t know he was selling to the police.”
He also apparently didn’t know to put his vehicle in “Park” when he got out at the Keith’s convenience store in Moselle — it rolled back into a narcotics agent’s vehicle while Hollins was being arrested, Driskell said. The suspect reportedly said, “I’m f - - - ed” as he was being taken into custody. Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $50,000 and Hollins posted that and was released from jail.
In another case, 19-year-old Noah Butler of Moselle was caught at the alternative school in Ellisville with 11 Hydrocodone pills and a small plastic bag of crushed pills. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
On the other end of the spectrum, 80-year-old Janice Muscarello of Ellisville was charged with possession of methamphetamine after a deputy stopped her for a traffic violation last week and discovered the drug in her possession. Muscarello gained notoriety online last week after she took a tumble in the background of a video the Leader-Call posted of suspect Jonathon Barnett, who is accused of making threats to South Jones High School personnel and other officials.
The grandma-aged woman had less than a gram of meth, and the charge was reduced to misdemeanor possession, Driskell said. Narcotics agents have noted for years that the drug problem affects people of all ages and socioeconomic status, but even they were surprised by Muscarello’s meth.
“I’ve arrested a lot of people for it,” Driskell said, “but she is the oldest I’ve seen, by far.”
