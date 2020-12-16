An accused drug dealer who was featured on the Jones County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page as a "Felon Friday" wanted person was captured Monday afternoon.
Elton Jermaine Cooley, 40, of Ellisville was arrested by JCSD Narcotics Agents and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center, charge with sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.
“You can run, but you can't hide,” said JCSD Narcotics Sgt Jake Driskell. “We are very patient and very diligent when it comes to seeking out those selling illegal narcotics in Jones County.”
Cooley was listed on the department’s weekly “Felon Friday” and the post was shared by local news media and residents.
“We are very proactive in our efforts to seek out those who are causing harm in our communities by selling drugs,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our narcotics agents are working hard to build drug-sales cases each and every day.
“If you are a drug dealer peddling this junk in Jones County, just know that we are coming for you.”
Task force takes
fugitive into custody
A Jones County man who has been on the run for several weeks was captured Tuesday afternoon.
Dustin Lyle Jefcoat, 38, was taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force in the Sandersvillle area, JCSD officials said.
“Jefcoat had been eluding authorities for several weeks and attempted to flee on foot once again today,” according to a JCSD press release. “His escape plan was thwarted by Task Force members who were quite a bit faster on foot than he was.”
Jefcoat has been arrested and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He is facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He has a "hold for other agency" charge as well.
