Judge calls out JCSO for not serving papers in timely manner
At least 14 defendants facing felony charges have gone unpunished since January because of Sheriff Alex Hodge’s department’s failure to serve them with their indictments in a timely manner, according to Jones County Circuit Court documents.
Cases had to be dismissed against defendants who had been charged with domestic abuse, drug-dealing, habitual drunk-driving and possession of firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to the court orders.
All of the defendants’ attorneys filed a motion to dismiss for lack of a speedy trial, and the motions that were granted were for the same reason — the defendants weren’t served with their indictments in a reasonable amount of time after they had bonded out of jail.
“This is occurring too frequently,” a frustrated Judge Dal Williamson said from the bench after dismissing a felony domestic violence charge against Michael Williams. “But under the law, there’s not much choice. Felony papers have to be served on a much more timely basis.”
In Williams’ case, he was arrested in May 2012 and indicted by the grand jury in July 2013 … but not served with his indictment until December 2018. During that entire time, Williams lived at the same address continuously, worked for the City of Laurel then got a job with the Jasper County Board of Supervisors, Williamson said.
“There’s not a good reason for the delay, not serving him in five years and three months,” he said. “(Williams) didn’t know about the indictment.”
In another case, Fernando Frazier was arrested for selling cocaine on Feb. 25, 2011, and indicted later that year on Oct. 26. The trial was set for March 28, 2012, but Frazier failed to stay in touch with his attorney, so a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on April 12, 2013. That warrant was served more than five-and-a-half years later, on Dec. 17, 2018.
At a court appearance in February, Frazier testified that he had lived at the same address on Choctaw Drive in Laurel “the whole time.” He had also been working at the same place, E. Cornell Malone Corp., since May 2013.
“Nobody from the sheriff’s department tried to serve you during all of this time?” Williamson asked the defendant.
Frazier responded, “No, sir.”
The judge went on to ask if any neighbors told him a deputy had been there or if any message had been left on his door, to which the defendant responded again, “No, sir.”
Williamson said he had no choice but to dismiss the case, after such a long delay between the indictment and the time the defendant was served with it.
A delay of eight months is “presumptively prejudicial” to the defendant, according to case law that has been established in the state Court of Appeals. The reason for the delay and the length of the delay are two of the factors to be considered by the judge, according to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In each case that was dismissed, there was no satisfactory reason for the delays, Williamson said in the orders to dismiss. All of the defendants had lived and/or worked at the same locations for years and JCSD officials made only one attempt to get the paperwork to them.
The defendants are being served only after they are picked up on another charge or if they happen to go through a roadblock or have some other encounter with law enforcement that they initiate.
One longtime court observer recalled a story about former Circuit Judge James Hester, who emphasized the importance of serving the court’s papers to a sheriff in open court the early 1980s. Hester reportedly said, “You will make serving this court’s papers a priority, or you will spend the night in your jail.”
• Jamal A. Evans was arrested for possession of cocaine on Jan. 31, 2013 and indicted on April 17, 2014. His indictment was returned “not found” on May 15, 2014. He was finally served on Oct. 1, 2018, when he was picked up on another charge. His trial was set for Feb. 13 — more than six years after his arrest — and his attorney filed a motion to dismiss for violating his client’s sixth amendment right to a speedy trial. That motion was granted by Williamson, based on case law.
Court documents show that Evans lived at the same address on South Magnolia Street — less than a mile from the sheriff’s department — and worked at Sanderson Farms at the time of his arrest and thereafter. It’s the same address that his driver’s license is issued to and that is on file with the Laurel Police Department, according to court records.
“There is not a sufficient reason for the State’s delay,” Williamson wrote in the order to dismiss the case, and “the State offered nothing to refute this assertion at the hearing.”
• Lyterrial Y. Pierce was arrested for possession of cocaine Oct. 11, 2013 and indicted on April 22, 2014. His indictment was returned “not found” on May 15, 2014, according to court documents. He was served with his indictment on Aug. 7, 2018 and arraigned on Sept. 12 — nearly five years after his arrest. He lived at the same address on Lone Oak Drive from December 2012 through June 2018 and was known to stay with his mother on Curry Road in Ellisville periodically, according to the order to dismiss.
“The court finds that with reasonable diligence, the government could have served him without inordinate delay,” Williamson wrote.
• Marshall Sumling was arrested for the sale of .7 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 25, 2013 and indicted on April 22, 2014, but he wasn’t arrested until almost four-and-a-half years later, on Sept. 6, 2018, according to the dismissal order.
Testimony showed that Sumling had addresses on 1st Avenue in Laurel, Tucker’s Crossing Road in Ellisville and in Columbia, but his license and other documents showed an address on Magnolia Avenue in Heidelberg. According to testimony, the JCSD only tried the 1st Avenue address and never reached out to Jasper County or Heidelberg law enforcement officials to help find him.
“In this case, the State has simply failed to show good cause for the failure of the Sheriff’s Department to get the Defendant served within the 4 year and 4 month time period,” according to the order. “Had the State been able to demonstrate greater effort to locate the Defendant (even if without success), then such may have been a basis for the Court to find ‘good cause’ for the delay.”
• Ronald Hershel Sanford was arrested for felony DUI on Nov. 20, 2011 and indicted on Sept. 13, 2012. His indictment was returned “not found” on Oct. 31, 2012. Sanford was served on Sept. 28, 2017 — more than five years after his indictment. At a hearing, it was proved that the defendant had lived at the same address on Shirley Sanford Road in Seminary for more than 20 years. Because of that, there was “nothing in the way of justification for the delay” after he had “lived in the same small community for over 20 years prior to being served,” according to the dismissal order. “The Court finds that with reasonable diligence the government could have served him without inordinate delay.”
• Jamie Grantham/Grantham Timber Co., was indicted for stealing timber on July 21, 2014, and his indictment was returned “not served” on Sept. 11, 2014, according to court documents. He lived at the same address in Petal until some time in 2015, when he moved to New Augusta, which is the address on file with the state that his driver’s license was issued to.
For a six-month period after his indictment, he was in the custody of the state, and the Jones County School District served him with papers in a civil matter pertaining to the same case at his Petal address, according to the dismissal order. There was “no justification” for the delay, Williamson wrote.
• Anthony E. Jones Jr. was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 29, 2015 and indicted on May 6, 2016. The indictment was returned “not found” on July 19, 2016. The defendant was eventually served with the indictment on Sept. 10, 2018, more than two years after the grand jury indicted him.
“The State bears the burden of proof as to whether the delay is justified and does not violate the Defendant’s right to a speedy trial,” according to the order to dismiss, and that wasn’t done.
• James Wade was arrested for false pretense on Jan. 16, 2010 and indicted on Feb. 17, 2011. The indictment was returned “not served” on March 18, 2011. Wade was served on Feb. 14, 2019 — almost eight years after the indictment — even though he had lived at the same address in Gulfport since his arrest, according to the order. He also had misdemeanor run-ins with law enforcement on “multiple occasions,” according to the order to dismiss. He got citations in Gulfport and Stone County in 2014 and 2015 and in an automobile accident in Gulfport in 2016. “The Sheriff’s Department should have been able to serve him with the indictment at his home in Gulfport,” according to the order.
• Jamarco Jones was arrested for felony shoplifting and conspiracy on Sept. 30, 2009 and indicted on April 7, 2010. He was served with the indictment on Nov. 26, 2018. Much of the time between his indictment and being served, he was in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, according to the order. When he was out of jail, he lived with his mother at the same address in Meridian and worked at Taco Bell, Church’s Fried Chicken, KFC, the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Meridian and the Mississippi State Hospital, according to the order. “With reasonable diligence, the Sheriff’s Department should have been able to serve the indictment,” Williamson wrote.
• William Bracamontes was arrested for possession of precursors with intent to manufacture methamphetamine on Feb. 8, 2009 and indicted on July 20, 2011. He was served with the indictment on Jan. 18, 2019 — almost 10 years after his arrest. He had lived in the area since his arrest, according to court documents.
Three of the defendants whose cases were dismissed were arrested before Hodge took office in January 2008:
• Christopher Keeton was indicted for felony DUI and possession of a firearm by a felon in November 2005, two years before Hodge was elected to his first term. Keeton was eventually served with the indictment on May 31, 2009, but he failed to appear for his arraignment on July 31, 2009. A bench warrant was issued and nine years passed before he was arrested on that bench warrant on Aug. 1, 2018. He was served with his indictment again and arraigned Sept. 12, 2018. His attorney filed a motion to dismiss in December.
Records show that he lived in Jones and Forrest counties since 2005, had the same job since 2008 and renewed his license in 2014.
“The period of delay in bringing the Defendant to trial has been enormous,” according to the order to dismiss. “Common sense dictates that a reasonably diligent effort to serve the Bench Warrant would have resulted in service thereof, considerably sooner than nine years.”
• Jimmy Mack was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm on Jan. 26, 2006 and indicted on July 18, 2006. The indictment was returned to the circuit clerk’s office with the words “unable to serve” penciled in. Twelve years later, on July 5, 2018, Mack was involved in a fender-bender in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly on 16th Avenue and he was arrested on the old indictment. Mack claimed to have no knowledge of the indictment, according to the order to dismiss. He had lived at the same address in Vossburg for more than 20 years. His driver’s license was issued to him at that address, plus he had purchased car tags and paid ad valorem taxes annually — and even adopted a child and served as a foster parent with the assistance of the Department of Human Services.
• Vickie Haynes, was arrested for two counts of forgery in January 2006 and indicted on Nov. 30, 2006. She was served with the indictment on March 22, 2018. Haynes moved from Smith County to Jackson Street in Laurel just after Christmas in 2006, and has lived there ever since. There’s no sufficient for a delay of over 12 years,” according to the order.
Not all of the motions to dismiss for lack of a speedy trial were granted by Williamson. Robert Roy Casey was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute on Sept. 8, 2012, and, after posting bond, he returned to his residence in Georgia and failed to report to the jail on the first Tuesday every other month, which was a condition of his bond.
Williamson acknowledged the “difficulties that serving a Jones County, Mississippi indictment in Snellville, Georgia present” and the JCSD’s task was made more difficult by the defendant’s decision to not report to the jail every other month, as required.
“There is no indication at all of intentional delay by the State,” Williamson wrote, adding that Casey was “immediately transported back to the Jones County Jail” and served with his indictment on March 21, 2018, after he was arrested on a new charge in Harrison County.
Last month, a Jones County jury found Casey, 61, guilty of possession of cocaine and Williamson ordered him to serve 16 years in prison and pay a $30,000 fine.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has not responded to the Leader-Call’s requests for information or comment since last September.
