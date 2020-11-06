A Laurel man with a long drug history and a Louisiana man who was called “a hardcore gangbanger” were arrested this week by narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Rodney Reed, 55, was caught was caught with “30 hits of suspected heroin” on Tuesday night, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division. “That’s a pretty good amount of heroin.”
Reed was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and that charge is enhanced because he was arrested within 1,500 feet of a church, Wesley United Methodist Church on Lee Street.
Reed was out on bond on drug charges, so his bond was revoked during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court, so he will remain in jail until that case is resolved.
Talya White, 46, was stopped on Interstate 59 after leaving Reed’s residence and a firearm was found under the hood of his vehicle, Driskell said. White is a “hardcore gangbanger” out of Louisiana, with multiple convictions — including for murder — on his record, Driskell said.
White was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $50,000, which he posted and was released.
A “hit” of heroin sells for $40-$60, Driskell said.
Driskell said he and Capt. Vince Williams both arrested Reed on drug charges several time during the years they were with the Laurel Police Department. In recent years, LPD officers used Narcan to revive and save an overdose victim at Reed’s residence and Reed’s brother died of a heroin overdose.
