An Ellisville man who was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian in his upscale subdivision is out of jail on bond after making his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Tuesday.
Erik Evans, 37, was released on $50,000 bond a couple of hours after going in front of Judge Howell Beech and hearing the charge against him — leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Candice Morgan, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene after Evans reportedly struck her as she walked alongside Neil Road in Bridgewater Subdivision. Evans is a resident in the neighborhood and Morgan was house-sitting for her parents there while they were traveling.
Morgan’s body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy and Evans’ blood was drawn to check for intoxicants, which is standard procedure, District Attorney Tony Buckley said. After results are available, the case will go before the grand jury to decide if there are any other charges.
Evans was reportedly taking his child to school when he struck Morgan and he didn’t stop. He later turned himself in at the Ellisville Police Department after he heard that a woman had been struck and killed on Neil Road. Bridgewater is in the jurisdiction of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, so investigators from that agency are handling the case.
Evans told authorities that he thought he had struck a mailbox and was going to come back and tell the resident after taking his daughter to school, sources with knowledge of the incident said. Morgan was walking on the side of the road where there are no mailboxes. Evans has lived in the neighborhood for approximately 10 years.
The victim’s body was knocked approximately 100 feet from where she was struck and the damage to the passengers’ side of Evans’ truck was reported as “extensive.” The speed limit on the street is 25 mph. There is home surveillance video of the incident, and it reportedly shows Evans running a stop sign before striking the walker.
Evans is being represented by attorney Grant Hedgepeth, whose wife works with Evans’ wife. Hedgepeth did not respond to a text message seeking comment.
