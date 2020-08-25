The Jones County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a residence on the first block of Ball Drive in Seminary belonging to Miranda Kittrell, accused of neglecting at least 39 dogs, burned down at around 6:23 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire is being investigated as arson after 39 dogs were removed from the yard, house and shed late last week and surrendered to Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.