DA asks for defendant to get counsel before proceeding
A murder suspect who is facing the death penalty announced his intention to plead guilty to killing an elderly woman in Shady Grove last February, District Attorney Tony Buckley said.
Michael Shane Askew, 53, of Bay Springs wrote a letter indicating that he wants to take a plea agreement instead of going to trial, Buckley said during a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.
Askew was charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of 82-year-old Betty Lou Dickerson, but he has yet to be indicted, Buckley said, adding that the case was expected to go to the grand jury in early February. But after receiving the letter, he brought the matter before the court.
“It may be time to appoint counsel because it’s a capital crime and the state will be seeking the ultimate penalty,” Buckley said.
Judge Dal Williamson asked if Askew could sign a waiver of indictment so the matter could proceed. Buckley said he could do that, but he needs counsel first. Askew is being charged as a habitual offender, plus capital cases always face more scrutiny from higher courts.
Williamson determined that Askew was indigent after the defendant told the court he didn’t have any means of hiring his own attorney. The judge appointed public defenders Jeannene Pacific and John Piazza to represent Askew, but it’s likely that the Jackson-based Office of Capital Defense will be called in to assist if the state seeks the death penalty.
“That is an option,” Buckley said, adding that he still needs to consult with the victim’s family before beginning negotiations. “We will proceed efficiently and make an intelligent decision.”
Dickerson was found dead of a knife wound to her neck in her Shady Grove home on Feb. 17. Askew was arrested two days later in Dickerson’s car at a motel in Nashville. He waived extradition in Tennessee and was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
Askew was released from prison after serving less than a year of a five-year sentence for conspiracy and escape in Jasper County. He also reportedly spent time in prison for aggravated assault of a corrections officer in Texas.
A woman he was once in a relationship with was a sitter for a neighbor of Dickerson’s, which is how he was acquainted with her.
Investigator Stephen Graeser of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department interviewed Askew before filing charges against him. The underlying felony to make it a capital offense is robbery, Buckley said.
Askew is also facing a child molestation charge in Jasper County.
He was convicted of conspiracy/possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County in August 2016 for the sale of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, along with Cheryl O’Neal. He served 147 days in the Jasper County Jail before climbing a fence at the facility and jumping down, breaking his leg in the process.
In August 2017, Askew was ordered to serve five years for escape, but he was released less than a year later, on June 25, 2018, said Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Fisher. He was supposed to appear in Jasper County Circuit Court last Feb. 6 for failure to pay court costs of $903, but he was a no-show, said Circuit Clerk Billy Rayner. He was transferred back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in July to serve the remainder of that sentence and returned to the Jones County jail in October.
Family members and friends expressed outrage about the fact that Askew should have been in prison at the time Dickerson was killed in Jones County and when the young boy was reportedly molested in Jasper County.
“I don’t even know what to tell victims’ families any more,” Jasper County District Attorney Matt Sullivan said at the time. “We present the facts and the evidence and get a conviction … When the judge sentences someone, they need to serve that time.”
It’s difficult to follow MDOC’s changing rules on sentencing guidelines and percentages of time required to be served, Sullivan said, adding that those changes are usually the result of budgetary concerns.
Dickerson retired from Northern Electric Co./Sunbeam Oster in Bay Springs — where she once worked with the suspect’s mother — and she worked for Jones County after that, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
She was remembered as “a renaissance woman” who loved to travel. She was a “good cook, she could grow anything, sew anything, paint anything,” her daughter Tina Daugherty-Cole said. “Everyone loved her.”
