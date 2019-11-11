A man who is accused of shooting two people during a domestic dispute then fleeing to Louisiana is back in custody in Jones County.
Jose Melendez, 33, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Sunday evening after investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department went to Morgan City, La., to bring him back. Melendez is charged with murder and aggravated assault and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court today (Tuesday).
Melendez is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Dalton White and shooting and critically wounding White’s mother 39-year-old Tasha Sharpe early Thursday morning. Law enforcement officials in the Louisiana city arrested Melendez early Friday morning, a little more than 24 hours after White and Sharpe were shot in front of a residence on Toombs Road, just off Houston Road.
White was trying to protect his mother from Melendez, with whom she had been in a relationship, family members said. The two had gotten into a verbal altercation at the residence when White came out to try to help, sources with knowledge of the incident reported. White’s funeral was on Monday at First Baptist Church of Sharon.
His mother was still hospitalized, fighting for her life with a gunshot wound to the neck. Family members just told her of her son’s death on Saturday afternoon.
“She will never be the same,” her sister Rochelle Sharpe said via Facebook Messenger from Iraq, where she works for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.
She described White as having a “heart of gold and would do anything possible to protect his family.”
As for Melendez, she said, “His judgement day will be served and the good Lord will have his vengeance on him.”
Melendez appeared to have a black eye in the mugshot that was taken when he was booked into the jail in Jones County. A police official in Morgan City said he was arrested without incident and was cooperative. A group of 20 or so officers from the Morgan City PD, St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals took the fugitive into custody from a residence around 4:45 a.m. Friday. He was reportedly hiding in a closet.
Dozens of people have taken to Facebook to post messages about what they believe Melendez’s punishment should be, from “public hanging” to “a bullet between the eyes.”
But the victim’s father, Jason White, posted a message of forgiveness: “As Dalton’s father I know what it is like to have hatred and anger towards Jose, But I tell u God forgives us for all we do wrong and we have forgiven him. Even tho his life is ruined here on earth we have to hope and pray he will accept Jesus and save his eternal salvation. I have to forgive him to have peace in my heart. God is mightier then we are. Thank all of u and I pray that u will find it in ur hearts to listen to what Jesus is telling us. And ‘As for me and my house (FAMILY)we would serve the LORD’ Joshua 24:15.”
