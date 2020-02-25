Michael Shane Askew, 52, who is accused of killing 82-year-old Betty Dickerson in her Shady Grove home, was charged with capital murder and denied bond at the Jones County Justice Court Tuesday afternoon.
Askew was apprehended at a Tennessee hotel last week before being returned to Jones County today.
More information will be available in Thursday's Leader-Call.
