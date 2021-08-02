Suspect lived less than a mile from JCSD
Ex-Sheriff Alex Hodge's felony suspect freedom scoreboard 42
A Laurel man who lived less than a mile from the sheriff’s office walked away with no consequences after being caught with a large quantity of methamphetamine a little more than five years ago.
Demond Collins, 36, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute after being arrested with 23.8 grams of the drug in February 2016, according to court records. But he wasn’t served with his indictment until five years later, and that violated his constitutional right to a speedy trial, Judge Dal Williamson ruled.
Collins’ attorney J. Ronald Parrish — a longtime prosecutor in the Jones County District Attorney’s Office — filed the motion to dismiss, claiming that his client’s Sixth Amendment rights had been violated. Collins lived on 1800 block of North 5th Avenue for years after the grand jury indicted him, Parrish pointed out.
“That’s less than a mile from the courthouse and the sheriff’s office,” Parrish said. “He lived there the whole time after the indictment.”
In addition to the time that had passed, Collins’ wife passed since then, too, and she would have been a key witness since she was driving the vehicle Collins was
a passenger in when he was arrested, Parrish said.
“The drugs were in a Dollar General bag under the driver’s seat,” Parrish
said.
That would be problematic for the prosecution, said DA Tony Buckley, who didn’t oppose the motion to dismiss because of the amount of time that passed between the time of the indictment and when it was served.
The JCSD tracked down Collins at his nephew’s house in Georgia, and he came back and “turned himself in on Feb. 18 in response to the notification of indictment,” Parrish said.
Williamson dismissed the case, saying that Collins’ constitutional right to a speedy trial had clearly been violated.
The case is like a lot of others from the “same time period,” he said. “Five-and-a-half years is too long to serve someone who had been at the same address since the indictment.”
State and U.S. Supreme Court rulings have determined that a delay of more than eight months from the time of indictment to trial is a violation of a suspect’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.
Collins is believed to be the 42nd accused felon in Jones County Circuit Court whose case was dismissed because of a failure to serve his indictment in a timely manner since January 2019. That’s when it was discovered that the JCSD, then under Sheriff Alex Hodge, had failed to serve dozens of suspects’ indictments. Most had lived at or near the same address or had the same employers for years, but their indictments were labeled “unable to serve.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin took office in January 2020 after his three-term predecessor was beaten in the Republican primary by Macon Davis.
