After his home was raided Monday by Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents, a Laurel man who was deemed a “kingpin” in the local methamphetamine trade is being held on a $1 million bond.
Michael Brown, 49, was charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and was taken into custody during the execution of a no-knock warrant early Monday morning by the JCSD’s SWAT team with the assistance of state and federal narcotics divisions. The search of Brown’s home on West 18th Street yielded 3.8 pounds of methamphetamine. Firearms, marijuana, cash and two vehicles were also seized in the search.
Brown was considered a “major player” in the local drug trade who held down a job, and JCSD began an extensive investigation into his activities. Officials on scene estimated the methamphetamine to be 90-98 percent pure in grade and at a value of more than $24,000. Brown was suspected of being a high-level dealer that supplied methamphetamine to smaller dealers in the city and county, said JCSD Narcotics Sgt. Jake Driskell.
Brown’s case may be handled by federal prosecutors. Judge Sonny Saul set the bond during the suspect’s initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
