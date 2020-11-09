Jones County was a busy area for first-responders over the weekend with an armed robbery, a house fire and three crashes — with one car submerged in Flat Branch near Tucker’s Crossing.
A 20-year-old Laurel man is accused of robbing a gas station on Highway 15 North Saturday, according to the Laurel Police Department.
At 11 p.m., Jaquarius White reportedly brandished a handgun at Alliance Gas Station and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said. LPD officers quickly arrested him near University Avenue with assistance from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
White is charged with one count of armed robbery and was scheduled to have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday. As the case is being investigated, anyone with information can call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
At 5:46 p.m. Friday, Glade firefighters responded to a vehicle in the water of Flat Branch and found a white four-door sedan in the stream. A passerby assisted the adult male driver, who was uninjured but had suffered an unspecified medical emergency that caused him to veer off the road. He hit two power poles before entering the creek.
The JCSD and M&M Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.
Shady Grove and Sharon fire departments were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 15 and Trace Road, where a female driver in a Kia Sportage was injured trying to cross the highway.
Witnesses said a four-door sedan heading south on the highway clipped the Kia, and the sedan’s two occupants fled the scene on foot. Law enforcement officials haven’t yet confirmed if the pair are being sought.
Mississippi Highway Patrol helped out, and EMServ took the Kia driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On Sunday at 11 p.m., M&M, Glade, Powers, Sandersville and Rustin fire departments responded to a house fire on Woodside Drive and found the building engulfed in flames.
Jeremy and Julie Rayburn were in bed when loud noises that “sounded like fireworks” woke them up. The couple escaped their home with their daughter and family dog. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames.
The JCSD and Dixie Electric Power Association also responded. The fire is believed to have started in the carport area of the home and appears accidental.
Drivers weren’t finished with Tucker’s Crossing Sunday. Glade and M&M fire departments responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Tucker’s Crossing Road and Pecan Grove Road at 2:43 p.m.
A single car was found overturned on its roof, with an adult man about 25 feet away, having been ejected. The truck he’d been driving eastbound is believed to have turned over multiple times before resting on the property of T & T Welding & Communications.
The driver was taken to the emergency room by EMServ, and the JCSD also responded.
