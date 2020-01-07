A Jones County convict who has been on the run since shooting at a deputy on New Year’s Day was captured in the Calhoun Community early Tuesday afternoon.
Ralston “Roscoe” Sinclair Keyes, 35, was found hiding under a mattress in a residence at Payne Portable Buildings at the corner of Maxey and Lebanon roads after a Jones County Sheriff’s Department armored vehicle was used to breech the door and walls of the home, which is where a woman he was acquainted with lived.
Sheriff Joe Berlin, who took office less than 40 hours earlier, gave the credit for the capture to U.S. Marshals, who used high-tech equipment to track Keyes’ cellphone and narrow down where he was hiding.
“The Marshals took control … we just used the armored vehicle to help out,” Berlin said.
Law enforcement agencies were on the scene before noon and a half-dozen or so gas canisters were shot into the small residence, which was constructed of portable buildings. Keyes withstood it, but U.S. Marshals were adamant that Keyes was still inside.
When they found him, Marshals deployed tasers to his back. A handgun was with a round in the chamber was under his body, U.S. Marshals spokesman Inspector Jeremy Stillwell of Gulfport said.
SWAT Team medics, volunteer firefighters, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lamar County SWAT Team members while EMServ ambulance and a medical-transport helicopter were standing by. They were prepared for the worst because Keyes had shown that he would shoot at law enforcement and he had reportedly said he wasn’t going back to prison alive.
“It’s great to see everyone working together to take someone who was very dangerous to the public off the streets,” Berlin said.
Keyes has a long history of run-ins with the law and running from the law. He also had a long prison sentence that he was supposed to be serving. In February 2015, he was ordered to serve 15 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. A charge of felony fleeing was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea. MDOC’s parolee page on Keyes says that he was eligible for release on Nov. 20, 2025.
