The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will begin accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program starting today (Tuesday), Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced. The application period will close on Tuesday, Aug. 15. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. MDAC provides the training necessary to use the traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

wild hog

A large group of wild hogs captured in Montgomery County by a landowner using equipment and technical support provided by MDAC’s Wild Hog Control Program. (Photo submitted)

