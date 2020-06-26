An Alabama escapee led law enforcement on a multi-state, multi-agency high-speed chase before crashing and being captured near Meridian on Thursday afternoon, Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley reported.
Daniel Cole Sikes, 20, “squeezed through a gate” in the outdoor recreational area of the Washington County Jail in Chatham, Ala., stole a Mitsubishi car across the street, according to the report.
That led to a chase that started around lunchtime and didn’t end until about 3:45 p.m., after Sikes crashed the stolen car into an 18-wheeler on Highway 45 in Lauderdale County, Ashley said.
Ashley and Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp both saw the vehicle on Highway 45 shortly after getting word that Washington County deputies had lost sight of it, Ashley said. They saw the suspect traveling in different directions before he finally headed north, hitting speeds of more than 100 mph.
Lauderdale County deputies were able to deploy spike strips and that caused the crash, but Sikes didn’t stop there. He reportedly jumped out of the wrecked vehicle and attempted to outrun deputies, jumping off a bridge from Highway 145 to Highway 45, but they were able to take him into custody.
Sikes had been in jail on a burglary charge, but the penalties he was facing before “weren’t nearly as serious as they are now,” Ashley said.
Sikes ran “several vehicles off the road” and faces multiple charges in Alabama and Clarke counties related to that, Ashley said.
Authorities with the Washington and Choctaw county sheriff’s departments in Alabama, the Wayne and Clarke county sheriff’s departments in Mississippi and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were all involved in the chase.
“We worked together and stayed together and got the job done without anyone getting hurt,” Ashley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.