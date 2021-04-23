District to move Jones County Learning Center to Ellisville, open K-4 in West Jones area
Next school year, students attending the Jones County Learning Center will study at a new location in a historic building.
Tommy Parker, Jones County School District superintendent, said the district will revitalize a building in Ellisville that provides more space for students of the Jones County Learning Center, which serves as an alternative school for sixth- to 12-grade students in the JCSD. The alternative school will move to the former Ellisville Elementary School building on North Deason Street. The current location of the alternative school, 26 Cemetery Road, will be repurposed and house a 4-year-olds' kindergarten to serve West Jones Elementary students, Parker said.
“Each area in the Jones County School District has had a 4-year-olds' kindergarten for two years except West Jones Elementary,” Parker said.
The Jones County School Board worked for several months on the plan to move the school to the former Ellisville Elementary School and approved the renovations with a budget of $250,000 at its April 6 meeting, Parker said. Before approving the plans, the district had the building inspected for structural soundness and estimates drawn up for renovations, Parker said.
The district will make renovations, including a new roof, windows, paint, bathroom and electrical upgrades and install internet for student use. Parker said because it was a historic building, the district worked with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for the renovation plans. The building houses 10 classrooms and an auditorium, but only five classrooms will be renovated at this time.
“Each day, we only have about 30 students at the Jones County Learning Center,” Parker said. “There are five rooms on the north end of the building we will have ready in time for school. As time and money comes, we will renovate the rest.”
Parker said the reason for the change was two-fold: to provide the K-4 building and more space for alternative students.
“We will have a nice, newly painted facility with central heat and air, and the students will be able to spread out in the building.”
According to the district website, the two-story Ellisville Elementary School was built in 1892 and was owned and operated by the city of Ellisville. The city replaced the structure during the depression era, and in 1954, joined a consolidation program, adding more students to Ellisville Elementary.
In 1999, the district completed the first phase of South Jones Elementary, which housed fourth through sixth grades, and in 2003, kindergarten through third grade was added at SJE.
