Low bond bid for water, sewer upgrades amazes attorney, city officials
•
The City of Laurel’s assessed property values is way up and the interest rate it's getting on bonds hit a historic low.
Dallas-based Stephens Inc. offered an interest rate of 1.5978 percent — the lowest of five bids the city received — to fund $5 million in revenue bonds that will be used to finance water and sewer infrastructure work that‘s being done before streets are paved.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I have not seen rates that low on a bond issue since 2009,” said bond attorney Elizabeth Thomas of Butler Snow law firm. “In this environment, with what all is happening across Mississippi and the rest of the country, you should feel good. That’s an amazing rate for a project that’s very well needed.”
Mayor Johnny Magee and City Clerk Mary Ann Hess were all smiles when the rates were announced to the City Council.
“That’s a great rate,” Magee said. “The city is in good financial shape.”
A woman who had been at the meeting earlier missed hearing the news after she broke the rules of the Citizens’ Forum, calling out Magee and other officials, ignoring Council President Tony Thaxton’s repeated requests to follow the rules and his gavel. The woman was escorted from the meeting room by Capt. Earl Reed of the Laurel Police Department and a man who accompanied her and spoke earlier left at the same time.
Their antics didn’t dampen the delight of officials when they delivered the news of the bond rate. The note will have to be paid back over 20 years from funds generated by the water/sewer bills.
To put the rate in perspective, Magee pointed out that a $10 million bond from years ago had an interest rate of 2 percent. Typically, a higher monetary amount has a lower rate.
“This is wonderful news,” Thaxton said, and Councilman Jason Capers said he is “thrilled with the administration.”
Thomas said they should be proud.
“It’s absolutely fantastic,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to give you such great news.”
Build American Mutual will be the municipal bond insurance provider and the deal is expected to close by the end of the month, Thomas said.
The assessed property value in the city is now $201 million — up $10 million from last year, Magee said. Because of that, a mill will be worth $192,000 in the upcoming budget — up from $181,000 last fiscal year. A public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget was set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in the meeting room. No tax increase is anticipated, Thaxton said.
In another matter, a proposal by Councilman Stacy Comegys that would order the council to investigate any incident in which the LPD uses lethal force “that causes death, hospitalization or severe injury” wasn’t even voted on. Capers made a motion to take it to the Council’s Public Safety Committee for more discussion, but the motion died for lack of a second and no action was taken on the main matter.
The council, with Anthony Page absent, unanimously agreed to:
• Pay $24,172.50 (25 percent) of the construction costs on a Natural Resources Conservation Service project on Martin Luther King Drive that exceeded the budgeted amount. The work was on a drainage ditch near Chapel of Angels Funeral Home that was caused by a storm on Oct. 8, 2017. NRCS paid 75 percent ($72,517.50) of the $96,690 total cost;
• Allow Magee to sign a one-year agreement with Clinton-based Taylor Power Systems for $17,316 to maintain the city’s 26 generators;
• Allow the Laurel Fire Department to accept a check for $2,500 from CenterPoint Energy to purchase batteries for handheld radios;
• The reappointments of at-large representative Josh Nowell and Ward 5 representative Bill Holloway to another six-year term on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission;
• Special exceptions that were approved by the Planning Commission for the Laurel Housing Authority to post a sign larger than 8 feet, for a hair salon to operate on West 1st Avenue and for West Laurel Baptist Church to change its zoning from R3 to C2;
• Set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Thursday for residents to respond to zoning exceptions that were requested by Jon Diggetts at 437 Short 7th Ave. and Amanda Cooley at 703 North 11th Ave. Diggetts is asking the Planning Commission for a variance to allow a dwelling space on the ground floor where zoning dictates that dwelling be above the first floor and Cooley is asking for a special exception to operate a child-care facility for homeschooling purposes.
