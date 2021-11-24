Woman accused of dining at Waffle House while children were locked in U-Haul now suspect in kidnapping of her four children
A Laurel woman accused of child abuse last month is now being sought by the Jones County Sheriff's Department, accused of kidnapping her four children. Those kids, ranging in age from 4 to 16, are possibly in danger, JCSD officials warned.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released an Amber Alert for:
Kiliyah Amoyotte, 16, a girl approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 110 pounds;
Kiveayah Jackson, 12, a girl approximately 4 feet tall and 90 pounds;
Kiah Bristel, 8, a girl approximately 3 feet, 5 inches tall and 45 pounds;
Edwin Bristel, 4, a boy approximately 3 feet tall and 30 pounds.
Kishawna Jackson, 34, is accused of kidnapping her four children from a Laurel residence after a complaint was made to Child Protective Services on Wednesday afternoon.
Jackson is an African American woman who is 4 feet, 11 inches in height with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a silver four-door vehicle. The make, model and year of the vehicle is unknown.
Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse after dining at the Waffle House with Gulfport resident Zachary Combest, 31, while two of her children were locked in the back of a U-Haul van Oct. 15.
The temperature at the time officers intervened was 85 degrees, reports indicate. The 16-year-old was described as having special needs and being autistic and a 12-year-old were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to the charges. Both were Jackson’s children, she said at the initial appearance.
Officers observed blankets and a mattress in the back of the van and what appeared to be a “lived-in look” alongside a mattress, the affidavit noted. When officers asked Combest if he had received a complaint from bystanders who had observed the children in the back of the van, he admitted they had been in the vehicle, but “not for a long period of time,” according to the affidavit.
CPS took the children into custody, and LPD took custody of Combest and Jackson. Both were charged with two counts of felony child abuse, her four children were removed from her custody and Combest was ordered to have no contact with the children at the sentencing. Judge Kyle Robertson set their bonds at $5,000.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson or her four children should contact 911 or JCSD at 601-425-3147.
