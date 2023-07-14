Security is top priority, new school superintendent says, in announcing PROtec providing state-certified officers
From “very good” to “great.” That is the destination for the Jones County School District under new Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones. And his priority is to make sure that the journey is a safe one.
Beginning this school year, there will be an armed security guard present at every school in the district, he said.
“They will be there all day and every day,” Jones said. “Our school board is committed to providing the safest environment for students. We have heard from our parents, and it is important to us.”
School security is a concern nationwide, and the safety of students and staff is the top goal for Jones, too, which is why he and the board took this step as his first order of business after taking the reins from retiring Superintendent Tommy Parker on July 1.
“We want a safe, orderly environment at every school in our district,” Jones said.
The school board issued a Request for Qualifications on April 4 of this year, and the bids were for the cost of providing state-certified armed officers at each school. Two qualifying companies presented a bid, and Jones County-based PROtec Security had the best and lowest bid and was awarded the contract.
The cost, approximately $280,000, won’t result in any new taxes, officials said, as the funds were reallocated from within the annual budget. Last year’s budget included funding for increased security cameras, so that money is now available.
The new contract is less than half the previously quoted amount from just a few years ago. That means all 11 Jones County schools — including all six elementaries, the three high schools, the vo-tech center and the alternative school — will have state-certified armed guards on the premises.
Jones was appointed to the superintendent position by the Jones County School Board and began his four-year term on July 1. He brings more than 28 years experience in education and previously served as the Superintendent of Tate County schools. For the past eight years, Jones has served the Jones County School District as Principal at South Jones, Assistant Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent.
All three of his children were educated in the Jones County district, so he knows how special it is here.
“Never have I been more proud to stand in front of a group of people than I am today,” Jones told the Ellisville Rotary Club on Monday. “I have been all over the country, and other countries working with schools. Never have I found a better place than here in Jones County. The support here is unlike anywhere else.”
Jones' vision is to take a very good school district and make it great, he said.
“We want to be excellent at everything that we do,” Jones said. “When that Jones County school bus pulls up to an event, we want people to know that we are about to bring excellence with us.”
Jones’ second goal is to create an environment where students want to come to school each day.
“We all had that one coach or teacher that really inspired and encouraged us, and we want every teacher to now be that one to make a difference,” he said. “Every child deserves excellent teachers. We will make sure we are teaching life skills, not just how to pass a test.
“We will invest in training for our teachers. We want the best programs that we can have within our budget,” he said. “This will help to cultivate an environment in which people really want to come to work each day and make a positive difference."
Construction is ongoing with new gymnasiums being built at all three high schools. With many new sports and extracurricular activities being offered, these gyms will be used to allow more availability in practice time for cheer, band, volleyball and physical education classes. Most of the funding for the projects comes from federal grants.
Another goal for Jones is to provide young people with good job skills for our community.
“We want to produce good citizens who have good job skills that you (employers) need in your community,” he said.
This is a crucial part of economic growth, Jones said, as companies that are considering moving into the community will be more motivated to do so with a well-educated and prepared workforce.
Jones said he is ready to take the helm with lofty goals and expectations for one of Mississippi’s oldest school districts. With continuing strong support from the community, he believes the journey to greatness is just beginning.
“No one will outwork me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.