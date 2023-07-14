Security is top priority, new school superintendent says, in announcing PROtec providing state-certified officers

From “very good” to “great.” That is the destination for the Jones County School District under new Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones. And his priority is to make sure that the journey is a safe one.

armed guard in every school

Dr. B.R. Jones speaks to the Ellisville Rotary Club (Photo by Darryl Speir)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.