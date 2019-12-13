3:59 a.m. Barberino Val d’Elsa, Tuscany — I am dead asleep in the small apartment below Villa il Santo. The pizza I had consumed hours earlier worked better than any over-the-counter melatonin to put me down. I was dead to the world and exhausted from leading a group of 24 Americans on a weeklong trek through Tuscany. My best friend, business partner and co-collaborator Wyatt Waters was asleep in his villa in the next village over.
Scroll down for Annagloria’s Gorganzola Grapes recipe
4:00 a.m. — The alarm on my phone goes off. I have no idea of the drama that lies ahead in the subsequent six hours. Had I known, I would have rolled over, slept through the morning, and caught an outbound flight for the following day. But I had no clue as to what lay in store, so I resisted the urge to hit the snooze button, and hopped out of bed.
Fabio, one of our drivers, was scheduled to pick us up at 4:40 to take us to the train station in Florence. We were catching the fast train that would take to Rome well in advance of our 11:30 a.m. flight home. I showered and threw my belongings into my suitcase, along with the three pounds of pecorino cheese I would be smuggling back home in my luggage.
4:45 a.m. — I hop into Fabio’s van. He and I head to Wyatt’s villa in Tavarnelle. Fabio mainly talks about skiing in the Dolomites and where his son — the chef — will be working next. He talks about his son a lot. He’s proud. I love that. We also talk about the transportation details of the three tours we’ll be hosting this spring, but mainly the van is quiet. We are the only vehicle on the dark, winding Tuscan roads at this time of the day. The peace is nice.
4:57 a.m. — Waters is ready and waiting outside of his villa. We load his luggage into the van, get one last look at our home away from home, and head to the train station in Florence.
5:45 a.m. Florence — We arrive at the train station and board our train. It’s busy, but something feels different.
6 a.m. — We are seated and ready to go. Trains over here are almost always on time. We have plenty of time to get to Rome and make our flight. I text our friend Jesse in Rome who has graciously offered to drive us from the Rome train station to the airport. We look forward to that short visit.
6:10 a.m. — The train hasn’t left yet. I notice that all of the tracks in the station are full. No trains are moving in or out of the terminal this morning. Something’s definitely up.
6:20 a.m. — Through a porter, I find out that two hours earlier — around the time I was stuffing cheese into my suitcase — a town just north of us in Tuscany experienced a 4.8 earthquake. There are concerns that the rail lines might be damaged. The majority of Italy’s rail systems run north and south. Rail transportation is at a standstill.
6:45 a.m. — After trying in vain to see if Fabio could come back and drive us to the Rome airport, I make a decision to grab a cab.
6:55 a.m. — Our cab driver says it will be 700 euros to get to Rome, though he’s not sure he’ll make it, and he’ll have to stop for gas. We hop in and head out.
7:02 a.m. — Somewhere near the city center of Florence, I call our friend and the owner of our villas Annagloria to ask her advice. She offers to pick us up at a roundabout near the busy Florence toll entrance, saying she’s the only person who has a chance to get us there on time. I know how she drives. I believe her (she lives 25 minutes away though).
7:32 a.m. — Annagloria picks us up and starts driving toward Rome. Fast. Very fast. Really, really fast. 180 kilometers per hour fast. That’s 110-miles-per-hour-to-you-and-me fast. In a Volkswagen... in heavy traffic... in the rain. Did I mention that she was driving very, very fast?
8:10 a.m. Somewhere in northern Tuscany — We are southbound, weaving in and out of heavy traffic on a wet Italian toll road. Waters is white as a sheet in the back seat. I am white-knuckling it in the front seat as Annagloria is passing cars like they’re standing still.
8:25 a.m. — Somewhere (I can’t tell because things are buzzing by so fast it’s all a blur) — I am starting to debate whether I should just ask Annagloria to slow down and we’ll spend the day in Rome and catch a flight tomorrow.
8:35 a.m. Somewhere in southern Tuscany — Traffic is stalled at a snail’s pace and bumper-to-bumper. There is a wreck ahead (amazingly it wasn’t us). This costs us 15 minutes that we didn’t have to spare. Odds that already were already bad are getting worse.
9:05 a.m. — Somewhere in Umbria — We have to stop at an Autogrill for gas. It looks like a pit-stop scene in the Indy 500. There’s almost no chance we are going to make it.
9:07 a.m. — We’re back on the road cruising at a leisurely pace of 110 miles per hour. I am still praying.
9:45 a.m. Rome — We enter the city. Traffic is light, but it’s likely to get busier the closer we get to the airport. We are still going to have to check our luggage and go through security in one of the busiest airports in Europe.
10:03 a.m. Leonardo DaVinci Fiumicino Airport, Rome — Obviously having just set some type of land-speed record, we pull into the Delta departures drop-off. On two wheels. Still alive.
10:07 a.m. — We rush to the front of the line at the Delta counter. No one there has even heard about the earthquake. How can that be?
10:20 a.m. — I fly thousands of miles a year and endure dozens of security checkpoints. I was readying my plea to get to the front of the long line. To my amazement, there were only two people ahead of me in the entire security line of the Rome airport. Two people!
10:35a.m. — We make it to the terminal five minutes before boarding starts. Still, no one in line has heard about an earthquake. We are alive. We are heading home. We are grateful.
Onward.
Annagloria’s Gorganzola Grapes
My friend Annagloria served these as a first course at a dinner party in her house one evening. I thought they were perfect.
40-50 each red grapes
½ pound gorgonzola dolce
½ pound cream cheese, softened
½ pound toasted pistachios
• Wash the grapes and dry thoroughly with a kitchen towel. Set aside.
• Combine the gorgonzola and cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on high speed until completely homogenous, scraping down the sides as needed.
• Grind the pistachios in a food processor, transfer to a bowl and set aside.
• Coat the dry grapes completely in the cheese mixture and then roll in the crushed pistachios to coat evenly. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours in an airtight container before serving.
