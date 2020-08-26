In the wake of the police-involved shooting in Wisconsin, every law enforcement officer in the United States should be equipped with a body camera.
Technology has allowed virtually every person in America to be carrying with him or her a video camera and instant access to reach billions of people. Law enforcement has to know that no matter where they go and no matter what the situation dictates, they will be filmed. It is a fact of life in 2020.
So why is every law enforcement officer in every department in every corner of this country not equipped with body cameras? Body cameras should be as standard a part of an officer’s uniform as a bullet-proof vest, radio and gun. There is no question that has to happen. In Kenosha, a town of about 90,000 that few before Sunday had probably heard of, the police officers were not equipped with body cameras. No one, except the officers involved and the man shot, will ever know exactly what happened. Was he reaching for a gun? Was he an innocent man trying to tend to his children? All we have are a couple of cell phone videos taken from different angles. No answers will be concrete because of the lack of footage from an officer’s viewpoint.
In Jones County, the Laurel Police Department has all of its patrol officers outfitted with body cameras. Chief Tommy Cox said it has been that way for nearly a decade. He has said on the record that he loves body cameras because it is instant accountability — on both sides of an interaction between law enforcement and the public. There is no ambiguity with body-cam footage. It is a necessity.
The LPD is in the first year of its second five-year contract leasing both tasers and body cameras. "The best money we possibly could spend," Cox said. If a complaint about an officer comes in, Cox said he can instantly get the officer's video from the Cloud and, before responding to the complainant, know exactly what happened. That has lowered the number of complaints against officers, he said.
He added that there is a zero-tolerance policy for officers who do not turn on their body cameras or turn them off during an interaction with the public.
The City of Ellisville's police department has been using body cameras for about the past six years, but budget restraints and aging equipment are the biggest hurdles in keeping the EPD outfitted.
"If it saves one lawsuit, it is worth the money," EPD Chief Bruce Russell said. "It keeps the officers accountable and also gives their side of what happened."
Russell compared it with the adage that there are three sides of a story — your side, my side and the truth. "Body cameras are the truth."
But small departments in small cities such as Ellisville are hard-pressed to lay out the expenditure. Russell said he would like to see it be national policy from the federal government that every officer at every department in America is outfitted with a body camera.
For the sake of an estimate, consider that it would cost between about $2,000 per officer to be outfitted with a body camera, the docking stations and Cloud storage. The National Law Enforcement Officers Association reported that there are approximately 800,000 law enforcement officers in the United States. That would mean an expenditure of $1.6 billion, or .0004 percent of the national budget. And that is if the federal government paid the entire freight.
"As an administrator, it is a no-brainer," Russell said.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department, similarly, does not outfit its deputies with body cams.
We applauded the JCSD and the Board of Supervisors for announcing the next fiscal budget, which likely will include a tax decrease. We are all in favor of trying to be the best stewards of the taxpayers' money. Grant-acquiring extraordinaire Lance Chancellor is now in the process of trying to get the money to outfit deputies with body cameras. There should be no debate, even if the county has to match funds to receive a grant. And there should be zero pushback from the public, either.
For the safety of officers and those with whom the officers come in contact, it is 100 percent imperative that each person involved be held to account when a situation degrades in the same manner as it has in Kenosha.
A 2-way street
of accountability
Accountability has to be a two-way street. The hallmark of a civilized society is not looting and torching cities. It just isn't. That is barbarism as seen in William Golding's "Lord of the Flies." Anarchy cannot win, no matter what. If we want to continue to be a society of law and order, everyone must be held accountable, not only officers.
The actions in Kenosha over the past five days are deplorable. Many of the businesses looted, set fire to and destroyed are owned by people who had absolutely nothing to do with Sunday’s actions. Destruction of property and assaulting law enforcement officers will not bring reasonable solutions.
We cannot allow the first reaction to a police-involved shooting to be destroying an entire city. Anarchists are not protesters, no matter how the national media or opportunistic politicians portray them. They are criminals. It is disingenuous to demand accountability from law enforcement, but not the actions of criminals, looters and anarchists. If we cannot demand accountability on all fronts, then we are lost as a society.
End the rhetoric
from national pols
The political rhetoric from Washington, D.C., has to cease immediately — on every side of the political spectrum. It just has to. Rhetoric stokes emotions and that leads to anarchy. For many, it is a political strategy to regain power in a twisted, horrible way. Sowing divisions in this nation has become a chapter in the playbook of our own destruction — with a complicit, completely irresponsible national media fanning those flames. And lest we forget the terrible impact social media has on our society, for social media has become judge, jury and executioner. Facts do not matter. Emotions matter. And we have seen so many are incapable of controlling their emotions.
Our political leaders have to shoot straight — something seemingly impossible in the most fractured political climate in the last 160 years — and call out all sides. They have to rely on facts, not jumping to immediate conclusions as they do now. They have to be responsible, something for which they fall woefully short on so many fronts. Life should not and cannot be divided into two letters — R and D. Calling out bad cops is their responsibility. Calling out the criminals who destroy cities is their responsibility. But that is an impossibility now because it might be perceived as giving one political party an advantage over another. A sickening display gleefully perpetrated from every corner of Washington, D.C. and the divided nation.
Disgraceful
national media
Similarly, the national media has a responsibility as well, for they have become as complicit in inflaming the rage as anyone.
Report the news. Do not show buildings burning, bottles and bricks being thrown at law enforcement and tell us that the protesters are "mostly peaceful." It is a ridiculous statement being used to sow divisions into the fabric of the country.
On CBS This Morning on Wednesday, a reporter on the scene in front of the Kenosha Police Department chided the department for not commenting on the shooting. Russell said there is a simple explanation for that.
"If there is an officer-involved shooting in Ellisville, the first two phone calls I make are to the District Attorney and (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)," he said. "From that point, it is out of our hands."
Without perspective and context, though, that notion is lost. Journalists have a responsibility to shed light on such context.
The time has come in this country to give every law enforcement officer the tools necessary to do the job. The most pressing need is body cameras. They protect officers, they protect citizens, they protect America as a whole.
Find a way, get it done.
