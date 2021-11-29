Testimony reveals disappearance of more than 40 dogs
After allegations of animal abuse and charged testimony in Wayne County Justice Court, a judge ordered the shutdown of the Wayne County Animal Rescue within a 30-day period and charged a man with animal cruelty.
Judge Ralph Smith ordered that the remaining animals in WCAR’s care be transferred to Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg. The ruling came after individuals and residents concerned with the shelter’s practices filed suit against the nonprofit’s owners and the owners, Kathy Yvonne Mills and Ryan Mills, countersued against the claims. Smith ruled against the Mills’ and charged Ryan Mills with two counts of animal abuse, gave him a $1,000 fine and a one year suspended sentence. The Mills were also ordered not to possess animals for 15 years — with the exception of their personal pets.
Photographs provided by In Defense of Animals, an international animal advocacy organization, showed dead dogs in crowded cages and poor living conditions.
In Defense of Animals was contacted by two of the claimants, Jasmine Felps and Destiny McIlwain, who were former caregivers of the Mills’ sons and volunteered at the shelter. Both Felps and McIlwain testified in court about alleged abuse by Mr. Mills, including theft and shooting of animals.
In court, Felps testified to the disappearance of more than 40 dogs that had been in the shelter’s possession, stating that Mr. Mills had left two of the dogs’ corpses shot in their kennel.
Mrs. Mills testified that the dogs were transported to another rescue but did not divulge the details of the transfer. The Mills countersued in Wayne County Justice Court against volunteers Felps, McIlwain and Christy Stokely after the volunteers filed the initial complaint in September. Stokely did not testify in court. The judge dismissed all charges against the volunteers, which were harassment and trespassing, and also placed a no contact order between the Mills and the suit claimants.
Doll Stanley, In Defense of Animals justice campaign director, said in court the Mills were unable to explain the disappearance of the 40 dogs overnight, and two men who worked for the Mills, Edward Thompson and Shawn Walley, testified that they had seen Mr. Mills shoot dogs.
“There were so many aspects to this more than the cruelty,” Stanley said. “The judge was excellent, and there was absolutely no doubt in his mind that Jasmine, Destiny and Christy were not guilty of the charges filed.”
