Another Jasper County home was destroyed by fire early Thursday. Volunteers from Heidelberg, Paulding and Lake Eddins were dispatched to the structure fire in the 700 block of County Road 39 in Vossburg at approximately 2 a.m., Japser County Fire Coordinator Hudson Jenkins said in a press release. The first units on the scene reported that a single-story brick residence was engulfed in a fiery blaze. “Unfortunately, the home was a total loss,” Jenkins reported, noting that everyone made it out of the home and no injuries were reported. “Great teamwork by all fire departments, Jasper S.O., Center Point Energy and Mississippi Power.” The owner’s name was not reported, but a post on the Heidelberg VFD Facebook page asked people to “Please keep the family in your prayers.” The owner of an uninhabited log cabin that was destroyed by fire earlier this week, just over the Jones County line at Sharon, was listed as Mike and Melanie Wages. The two are now divorced. (Photo submitted)
