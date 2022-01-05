Another suspect who was wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was captured and taken to jail after trying to elude the long arm of the law.
Jeremy Wayne Riels, 32, was on the department’s “Most Wanted” list after Judge Dal Williamson issued a bench warrant for his arrest when the defendant failed to show up for or meet requirements of the Jones County Circuit Court in relation to a charge for burglary.
On Tuesday, JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Dogwood Road in Ovett. Riels fled the residence on foot and narcotics agents captured him after a short chase.
Narcotics agents found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.
“I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: If you run, you will just go to jail tired,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Riels was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
