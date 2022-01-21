Black lawmakers walk out
•
State Senate Bill 2113, which would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Mississippi public schools, passed the Senate on Friday by a vote of 32-2.
Critical Race Theory has become a divisive issue in our country, said bill co-author Sen. Brice Wiggins (R-Pascagoula). Sen Chris McDaniel (R-Ellisville) is also a co-author of the bill.
“Sadly, some on the left have chosen to use our school systems to breed this divisiveness,” Wiggins said. “SB2113 rightly ensures that no race will be promoted as inferior or superior to any other.”
Sens. David Blunt and Hob Bryan, both Democrats, were the only lawmakers to vote against the bill after black lawmakers walked out while the vote was being recorded.
The bill will move to the House as the next step in the legislative process. Wiggins represents District 52, which includes Pascagoula, Gautier and Ocean Springs. He is now running for Congress in Mississippi’s District 4.
