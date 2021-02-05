A multi-unit apartment building caught on fire just after midnight Friday, but everyone inside was able to escape, Chief Leo Brown of the Laurel Fire Department reported. The fire at 746 East Elmo St. was reported to 911 at 12:23 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, heavy flames were showing, Brown said. Battalion Chief Tommie Ferguson dispatched three engines and firefighters extinguished the flames in about an hour, Brown said, adding that the fire was contained to the front of the building. The unit had a total of six apartments, all of which were occupied, but it wasn’t known how many people resided there. The bathroom was destroyed in one unit and five units sustained heavy smoke and heat damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.