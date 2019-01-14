Michael is a 2-3-year-old mixed breed. He is very energetic and fun loving. He is great with kids and absolutely loves playing with toys. He is neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. Michael is looking for a family to call his own. Stop by the shelter at 2511 Moose Drive in Laurel Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet him. For more information, call 601-649-0821.
