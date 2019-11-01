Four men were charged Thursday in an armed robbery at a Valero gas station in Ellisville.
At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ellisville police responded to an armed robbery call at the gas station on Highway 11 North, said EPD Lt. Scott Wuertz. Witnesses and staff said three armed men with covered faces took about $2,000 from the cash register at gunpoint. One man attempted to open the store’s safe by firing two shots but failed. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with visible damage.
There were no injuries reported, Wuertz said.
The Laurel Police Department located the vehicle shortly after. The suspects, which included the three gunmen and a getaway driver, were identified based on witness descriptions and security footage.
Eric Jones, 22, Quintin McCormick, 19, Ijerrius Nixon, 21, and James Shanks, 23, were charged with felony armed robbery Thursday at the Jones County Justice Court in Ellisville. Their bond is set for $25,000 each.
Wuertz declined to comment on specific details of the case as the incident is still being investigated.
