By Jack Hammett
A Jasper County man is behind bars and facing a litany of charges for an alleged armed robbery.
Maurice McCray, 22, turned himself in on charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, burglary and malicious mischief after the incident in early February. Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting report on County Road 9, just outside of Bay Springs and found a man had been shot in the leg. Tyrone McLaurin, 39, told deputies that McCray had robbed him of more than $400 before shooting him.
The suspect had fled before deputies arrived. McLaurin was hospitalized.
Last Thursday, McCray surrendered himself to the JCSD and Judge Marvin Jones set his bond at $30,500.
