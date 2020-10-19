A Laurel man is behind bars a day after he was identified as robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.
Jaquaris L. White, 20, was charged with one count of armed robbery after being accused of holding up the Clark’s store at 3705 Highway 15 North just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
White was arrested by LPD Sgt. John Stringer on Saturday after the officer spotted the suspect outside of nearby Shadowood Apartments, Cox said.
“That was an extremely good arrest,” Cox said. “I’m glad we cleared that one.”
White is accused of going in the store, pulling out a handgun and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
White was expected to make his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday. Investigator Crabtree is assigned to the case.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
