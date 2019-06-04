A recent drug roundup resulted in the arrests of eight suspects in Wayne County.
Narcotics agents and deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department executed the arrest warrants over a two-day period after an investigation of about six months. Six of the suspects face enhanced charges because of their proximity to a church when they were accused of selling drugs.
"We have zero tolerance for drugs in Wayne County," Sheriff Jody Ashley said. "We are making a stand and moving forward in the war against drugs.”
One suspect was not apprehended, but a dog at a residence where the suspect was believed to be was shot and killed by a deputy.
Homeowner H.A. Bonner said the dog was trying to protect him and his family when it was shot. Deputies and agents knocked on the door of the residence and received no response, Ashley said.
During that time, the dog lept out of a window and was shot by a deputy who protecting himself, Ashley said. The sheriff said deputies have been bitten by animals recently, including one who had to have stitches in her leg from the wound.
"We have to protect our deputies and agents," Ashley said. "They were there executing an arrest warrant. They were at the house to serve the public interest, and they have to protect themselves."
Bonner said he did not hear a knock on the door but said he was in a back room sleeping at the time of the incident. He added that even after the dog was killed, he cooperated fully with the agents and deputies.
Those arrested and their charges are:
• Heather Shree Phillips, 29, Waynesboro, two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church and probation violation;
• Kimberly Danielle Callifer, 38, Waynesboro, three counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church;
• Marcus Alexander Ford, 37, Waynesboro, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church;
• Kenneth Micahel Ruffin, 63, Waynesboro, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church;
• Standius Monta Lacey, 28, Buckatunna, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church;
• Allie Stewart Stroud, 32, Waynesboro, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church;
• Amanda Ann Stackhouse, 39, Waynesboro, sale of a controlled substance;
• Thomas Ledger Cooley, 31 Waynesboro, with sale of a controlled substance;
Ashley said the arrests stemmed from "buy" cases that had been developed over the past six months. He added that further arrests are expected in the near future.
"I just want to thank our narcotics agents, deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics for coming in and assisting us with these arrest warrants,” Ashley said.
All of the cases are expected to be presented to the Wayne County grand jury.
— By Paul Keane/
The Wayne County News
