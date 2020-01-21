Arrests made in two murders
A Laurel man has been arrested for the shooting death of a 13-year-old in Waynesboro and a Waynesboro man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Laurel man.
Antonio Jazzane Mitchell, 27, of South Garden Drive in Laurel is charged with first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting that killed Zachary Benard Bishop Jr., 13, on Dec. 20 as he sat in his apartment playing video games.
DeAnthony Donnel Ray, 30, of Court Street in Waynesboro is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 27 shooting death of former Laurel High School football star Justin Mack.
Other arrests are pending, Investigator Jerome Jackson of the Waynesboro Police Department told The Wayne County News.
Look for more in Thursday's print edition.
