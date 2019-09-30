A Memphis woman who tried to burn down the Laurel house she was kicked out of won’t have to worry about where she’ll rest her head for the next few years.
Candace Lyndrea Dean, 44, was ordered to serve five years in prison after reluctantly pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to arson.
She used mosquito spray and a cigarette lighter to burn the home of Vincent Pruitt at 912 South 9th Ave., first trying a door unsuccessfully before lighting up the vinyl siding, Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette said.
Dean first said that those facts were “not true,” and Judge Dal Williamson said he couldn’t accept the plea agreement and the case would have to go to trial. But after a short, tearful meeting with attorney Leslie Roussell, Dean said that she wanted to go forward with the plea.
The judge then asked her directly if she set fire to Pruitt’s house.
“Yes, sir,” she said softly, choking back tears.
Pruitt was able to contain the fire with a garden hose before the Laurel Fire Department arrived. Dean was quickly developed as a suspect since she had recently been kicked out of the house and the state fire marshal handled the investigation, Bisnette said.
Dean served time in prison in Tennessee after pleading guilty to second-degree murder before her Jones County case came to court. The jail’s website lists her address as Memphis.
When the judge asked her about the circumstances of that case, she just looked down, shook her head and mumbled something about pleading guilty to “keep the kids out of it.”
In addition to the five years in prison, she will also have to serve five years of post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections and pay a total of $3,417.50 in court fees and fines. That includes a total of $3,000 in restitution to property owner Earnest Londin Bridges for damage that was done to his house.
Roussell asked that his client not be required to participate in the court’s community service program, noting that she had been deemed disabled by the Social Security Administration. Williamson said he would look at the paperwork but also noted that there are non-strenuous community service tasks, such as helping feed hungry people at local soup kitchens.
Dean was facing five to 20 years in prison for the crime.
