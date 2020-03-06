Mark Landis celebrates 65th birthday
Sixty-five and doing fine, Laurel artist Mark Landis greeted other local celebrities at J Parker Reclaimed in downtown in celebrating his birthday March 2. Friends from all over the state joined him to watch his appearance on HGTV’s “Home Town” that night.
Erin Napier commissioned a portrait of a homeowner’s dogs — dressed in old-fashioned clothes — from Landis. The unfinished painting was on display that night.
Landis is an internationally-known art forger who fooled multiple museums across the U.S., the story of which is told in the 2014 documentary “Art and Craft.” He got a kick out of giving away the paintings for free and leading art collectors to believe he was a philanthropist.
Now, Landis is producing original works and accepts commissions to create paintings from photos. His artwork is on display at J Parker Reclaimed on Magnolia Street.
