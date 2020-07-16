South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel has exceeded all previous fundraising from Art of Healing this year by raising nearly $40,000 in proceeds.
"With over 250 participating online and continued support of event sponsors, Art of Healing raised nearly $40,000 in proceeds to directly benefit the South Central Health Care Foundation," said Becky Collins, executive director of South Central Health Care Foundation.
The event featured 128 donations from artists and businesses in our area and throughout the country. Guests were able to bid from their cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. They were notified if they have been outbid, so they were able to place another bid to keep the competition going.
Collins stated, “This is a great way to feature the work of artists locally and those from around the country who have contributed to the event. We were excited to open this auction to all. Many people have not been able to enjoy social outings during this time, so it was nice to feel a sense of community during the auction.
"Again, I must state how very thankful we are for the support and flexibility of The Gables and other vendors, along with our sponsors. Their willingness shows their true dedication to our community,” Collins said.
Sponsors for Art of Healing include:
BancorpSouth | Blakeney Communication | Brian Ginn - State Farm | Burson, Entrekin, Orr, Mitchell, Lacey | Carr, Riggs & Ingram | Cerner | City of Laurel | Community Bank | Ear, Nose & Throat Surgical Clinic | Headrick Signs & Graphics | HORNE, LLP | Howard Industries, Inc. | IMPACT | John D. Jefcoat - State Farm | Joiner Insurance | Jones College | Jones County Chamber of Commerce | Laurel Cancer Care | Laurel Leader-Call | Laurel Rotary Club | Magnolia State Bank | Mississippi Power | Mutual of America | Radiology Associates, P.A. | Southern Advantage, Inc. | The First | The Gables | Trustmark National Bank | WDAM | WHLT
