Three statues that are on display at the roundabout in downtown Laurel have turned plenty of heads from admirers and a few from critics — and not just from art critics. Some people are saying that the statues are racist, and some of those critics will reportedly be at Laurel City Council meeting on Friday morning. The statues are the creations of renowned sculptor Jason Kimes, who was commissioned to make them for a manufacturing plant in South Carolina. But they have created controversy at home, with some saying that the statues depict slavery. Kimes’ work is on display in public parks in New Orleans, including the Deepwater Horizon Memorial “Eleven,” which honors those who died in the oil-rig disaster. Kimes is a member of Agape Church, one of the few interracial churches in Jones County. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
