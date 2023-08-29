Covid

U.S. health experts are tracking the spread of three new COVID variants as cases rise in various parts of the country. The increase in cases has national media scurrying to report on businesses, schools and local governments reinstating mask recommendations or mandates.

In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said the Magnolia State will not return to widespread masking or COVID rules.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.