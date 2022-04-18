An assistant teacher and a Petal man were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning near the 3000 block of Augusta Road.
Ellisville resident Amanda Dickens, 24, was on her way to work at Petal Primary School when she and Kennith Worbington, 19, collided head-on on Augusta Road. Dickens broke both her left arm and leg and was entrapped in her vehicle after the crash. She had to be extricated from her vehicle.
Worbington does not remember the crash after it occurred and had a broken left arm and facial trauma. Both were transported to area hospitals by EMServ and AAA ambulance services. Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Ovett and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
