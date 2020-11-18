Every year, Atmos Energy joins forces with Utilities United Against Scams, a consortium of nearly 150 U.S. and Canadian electric, water and natural gas utilities and their respective trade associations, on Utility Scam Awareness Day, which was Wednesday, to educate customers and expose common tactics used by scammers.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have increased calls, texts, emails and in-person contact with utility customers, fraudulently asking for immediate payment to avoid termination of service. Through its own work and with the help of customer feedback, UUAS has eliminated nearly 9,500 toll-free numbers that had been used by scammers to dupe utility customers.
Atmos Energy will never send a lone notification to customers within one hour of a service disconnection and will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency or a third-party mobile payment application. Scammers often pose as utility company employees. Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays name, photograph and Atmos Energy logo. If you suspect an impostor, call the Atmos Energy customer service number at 888-286-6700 immediately to verify the employee's identity and contact local authorities.
For more information and tips to protect against impostor utility scams, visit www.atmosenergy.com/customer-service/beware-utility-scams.
